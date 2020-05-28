The $4,300 Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition wants to dethrone the MacBook Pro

Say hello to the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop -- a new mobile workstation designed to nurture your creativity.

Razer, known for its powerful gaming rigs wrapped in beautiful minimalist designs with a striking, triple-headed snake logo, is now directing its focus to content creators with the Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop.

Artistic professionals, from graphic designers to audio engineers, are the target demographic for this specific device. Equipped with top-of-the-line internals, a swanky discreet GPU and a 4K, OLED touchscreen display, the Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop could be a good choice for creatives seeking a machine that can keep up with intensive workloads.

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition specs

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition sports an eight-core, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, a 1TB SSD (expandable up to 4TB), 32GB of RAM (expandable up to 64GB) and an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition GPU. It also features the Windows 10 Pro operating system.

Design

(Image credit: Razer)

We haven't gotten our hands on the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition mobile workstation just yet, but at a glance, the laptop seems to sport a clean, suave silver chassis with Razer's beloved, reflective logo on the center of the lid.

If you're wondering about the laptop's thinness, it is 0.7 inches thick. Sure, there are more slender laptops on the market, but with Razer's powerful internals, we're surprised it's not more of a clunker.

Display

(Image credit: Razer)

Creative professionals seeking visual-masterpiece displays may be blown away by the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition's 4K OLED screen. When you're working with video, digital illustrations and photography, you'll want to make sure that your display has a wide color gamut coverage, excellent color accuracy and vivid visuals to design spectacular, well-received creations.

With a 15.6-inch panel, the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition could be a worthy investment for its state-of-the-art display that should give you an edge as a content creator.

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition display also sports 4.9mm bezels, wide-viewing angles, 1ms response time and 100% DCI-P3, which could be an indication of the screen's impressive color coverage.

Ports

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is well-stocked with ports for your creative content needs, including two USB Type-C ports, one of which is Thunderbolt 3.

On the left side, you'll find two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port and a headphone/mic jack.

(Image credit: Razer)

On the right side, there is an SD card reader, another USB Type-A port, a second USB Type-C port and an HDMI 2.0 output.

(Image credit: Razer)

Price

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition will cost you $4,299. This Herculean mobile workstation could be worth the price if you're in the market for a laptop with a powerful 8-core, 16-thread CPU and a top-notch GPU with 16GB of VRAM that can support ray-tracing technology. Of course, we'll need to get it in for review before we can make any definitive recommendations.

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop is a compact workstation that fits into the lifestyle of an on-the-go, artistic professional. This laptop is available starting today, May 28.