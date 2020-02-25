The Dell XPS 13 (7390) touchscreen laptop hits lowest price ever

The Dell XPS 13 7390 is one of the best touchscreen laptops you can buy. If you're in the market for a new machine, you can now get the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU version for a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop for $919.99 directly from Dell. Typically priced at $1,299.99, this deal gets you $380 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular configuration and $78 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

This is one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop all around.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its premium, slim and compact design. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating overall and the Editor's Choice award for its outstanding performance.

When it comes to design, the clamshell Dell XPS 13 looks elegant yet feels like a finely-crafted machine, from its anodized aluminum lid and underside to its plush carbon-fiber deck.

In real-world testing, we were impressed by its bright, richly saturated panel. We also has no problems using the touchscreen to jump between websites.

At 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches and 2.7 pounds, the Dell XPS 13 is more compact and lighter than its sibling, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds), the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

In real-world tests, its 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake processor took just about everything we threw out it without so much as a hiccup.

Regarding ports, the Dell XPS 13 is fitted with everything you need to connect your must-have peripherals. Dell has managed to pack three USB-C ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a microSD slot and a headphone jack into the XPS 13's superslim chassis.

Like all Dell XPS 13 deals, this one won't last long, so don't hesitate too long to snag one for this excellent price.