Price Drop! The amazing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is nearly $1,200 off

Presidents' Day may be over, but Lenovo's ThinkPad deals are still going strong.

For instance, you can still get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon on sale for $999 via coupon code "THINK". That's $1,150 off and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this excellent laptop, which got a near-perfect rating in our labs.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business machine. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon code "THINK" to drop its price to $999. View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (10th-gen CPU): was $2,279 now $1,367 @ Lenovo

If you need more power, Lenovo has its ThinkPad X1 Carbon with an current-gen Intel i5-10210U processor on sale for $1,367.40 via coupon code "THINKPRESIDENT". The RAM is also upgradeable on this machine, should you want to increase it in the future. View Deal

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops and best business laptops you can get. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating for its lightweight carbon fiber design, best-in-class keyboard, and long battery life.

We tested the 1080p and 4K display options and found them both to be bright, vivid and detailed. However, keep in mind that the 1080p version has excellent endurance and lasted 9 hours and 30 minutes on our battery test, which involves continuous web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits. The 4K model lasts just 5 hours and 33 minutes.

This discount has been extended through February 23.