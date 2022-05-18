Meet Acer's latest eco-conscious laptops: Aspire Vero 14 and 15

Acer is yet another company dropping its full spring line-up in the same day because why not. Here are some eco-conscious affordable laptops. Meet the Aspire Vero 14 and 15.

Both the Aspire Vero 14 and 15 are slated to launch sometime in September 2022 and will both start at $749.

Acer Aspire Vero 14 / 15 specs

Both laptops can be outfitted with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, and feature upgradable RAM and SSDs via an easily removable cover on the bottom of the chassis.

Of course, the Vero 14 will feature a 14-inch display, but it will be set at a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It'll come in a cobblestone gray color or in a Mariana blue. Like most laptops at this price, you'll get an Intel Iris Xe graphics chip and Wi-Fi 6 as well as one Thunderbolt 4 port and a pair of USB Type-A ports.

Meanwhile, the Vero 15 will come with a 15-inch display, also at 1920 x 1080. It'll feature the same ports and cobblestone gray, but it'll instead get a starry black color option. It'll also feature a 1080p webcam.

Not a lot of info has been provided on these two laptops, but I do have a bunch of information about Acer's "eco-conscious" efforts. Apparently, the Vero chassis utilizes 30% post-consumer recycled plastic, with the screen using 30% PCR plastic, and the keycaps using 50% PCR plastic. Additionally, the packaging features 85% recycled paper and a 100% industrial recycled plastic laptop sleeve.

Outlook

While we don't know a lot about the Vero 14 and 15, it would be more impressive if 100% of the laptop was recycled. Why boast about being eco-conscious if you're only partially doing it. That's like participating in a 10-person race and coming in 5th place - you still lose.