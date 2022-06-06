Apple WWDC 2022 live blog: iOS 16, macOS 13, M2 MacBook and more

Refresh

Own an iPad? Well you may be getting more of a "laptop experience," according to Mark Gurman. iPadOS 16, according to Gurman's unnamed source, will enhance the tablet's multitasking capabilities.



The alleged revamped multitasking UI will make it easier for users to see which apps are running in the background. Switching between apps and tasks will reportedly be more effortless and streamlined. "[iPadOS 16] will also let users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once," Gurman said.



Although the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models are packed with the ultra-powerful M1 chip, the same processor that runs the 13-inch MacBook Pro, there are some aspects of the Apple tablet experience that remind you, "Yeah, this is still just a tablet." As such, Gurman insinuates that iPadOS 16 will bring the tablet experience one step closer to laptop territory. Out of all the announcements set to be declared at WWDC, Gurman says that iPadOS will have one of the greatest upgrades. That certainly piques our interests. (Image credit: Apple)

There's no doubt iOS 16 will be one of the more interesting updates, as many are most excited about all the new iPhone features arriving — especially as they go hand-in-hand with other Apple products.



Codenamed "Sydney," changes are coming to Apple's Focus mode, which was introduced in iOS 15. It acts as a customizable Do Not Disturb mode, allowing users to set different profiles for various activities, such as work, play, gym, and more. In iOS 16, there will apparently be more customizations coming to Focus mode, and they may not be compatible with iOS 15. A message spotted in iOS 15.5 beta suggests "A device with newer software has updated this Focus to use a new configuration this device doesn’t support."



Speaking of unsupported devices, tipster LeaksApplePro on iDropNews predicts that the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and first-generation iPhone SE won't be able to receive the iOS 16 update. This is expected, as older Apple devices struggle to keep up with new software updates. This may be the case with another expected feature offering interactive widgets or "big widgets."



The report also mentions more notification updates including a feature called "Quick Actions." This is already available, but the updated feature will allow users to perform these actions via the lock screen as well. Files, Reminder and Mail app notifications are also rumored to be getting minor updates.

