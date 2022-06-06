Live
Apple WWDC 2022 live blog: iOS 16, macOS 13, M2 MacBook and more
Find out everything announced at Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote event
By Darragh Murphy published
Apple's WWDC 2022 event is bringing us all the latest software updates set to arrive with iOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and more, but is the Cupertino tech giant hiding a special M2 MacBook surprise? We won't have to wait much longer to find out.
Taking place today (Monday, June 6) at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST, Apple’s week-long Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be kicking off with a keynote highlighting all the features coming to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, and Apple TV. However, the rumor mill has been churning at full speed on the potential announcement of a new MacBook Air with an M2 processor, too.
Excited about the big reveals? We know we are. Find out how to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, and if you fancy watching it along with us, this live blog will give you the latest happenings leading up to the event, along with all the announcements as they happen.
- More: WWDC 2022 preview
Will there be a hint about Apple's AR/VR headset? Is an M2 MacBook in the cards? What will iOS 16 bring to the table? Check out the biggest announcements from the Apple WWDC 2022 event and more as it happens below.
Own an iPad? Well you may be getting more of a "laptop experience," according to Mark Gurman. iPadOS 16, according to Gurman's unnamed source, will enhance the tablet's multitasking capabilities.
The alleged revamped multitasking UI will make it easier for users to see which apps are running in the background. Switching between apps and tasks will reportedly be more effortless and streamlined. "[iPadOS 16] will also let users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once," Gurman said.
Although the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models are packed with the ultra-powerful M1 chip, the same processor that runs the 13-inch MacBook Pro, there are some aspects of the Apple tablet experience that remind you, "Yeah, this is still just a tablet." As such, Gurman insinuates that iPadOS 16 will bring the tablet experience one step closer to laptop territory.
Out of all the announcements set to be declared at WWDC, Gurman says that iPadOS will have one of the greatest upgrades. That certainly piques our interests.
There's no doubt iOS 16 will be one of the more interesting updates, as many are most excited about all the new iPhone features arriving — especially as they go hand-in-hand with other Apple products.
Codenamed "Sydney," changes are coming to Apple's Focus mode, which was introduced in iOS 15. It acts as a customizable Do Not Disturb mode, allowing users to set different profiles for various activities, such as work, play, gym, and more. In iOS 16, there will apparently be more customizations coming to Focus mode, and they may not be compatible with iOS 15. A message spotted in iOS 15.5 beta suggests "A device with newer software has updated this Focus to use a new configuration this device doesn’t support."
Speaking of unsupported devices, tipster LeaksApplePro on iDropNews predicts that the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and first-generation iPhone SE won't be able to receive the iOS 16 update. This is expected, as older Apple devices struggle to keep up with new software updates. This may be the case with another expected feature offering interactive widgets or "big widgets."
The report also mentions more notification updates including a feature called "Quick Actions." This is already available (opens in new tab), but the updated feature will allow users to perform these actions via the lock screen as well. Files, Reminder and Mail app notifications are also rumored to be getting minor updates.
🔴EXCLUSIVE: iOS 16.Be prepared for interactive widgets! Apple is now working on these “big widgets” internally named InfoShack.Will tell you more about them soon. pic.twitter.com/GZF9zYjOswJanuary 26, 2022
By the way, Apple's WWDC 2022 image looks mighty familiar...
Same energy. #WWDC2022 pic.twitter.com/QBvIOtx8pOMay 25, 2022
And we're kicking off! Welcome (or welcome back) to another Apple event live blog. We'll be covering the latest news and rumors on all things WWDC 2022, and there's plenty to talk about.
Like in previous WWDC events, Apple's all-important keynote is expected to give us the low-down on the upcoming macOS 13, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 software updates. Sessions throughout the week will give us additional insight into each one, but the keynote offers a glimpse at all of the software highlights.
With iOS 15, Apple brought a number of quality-of-life updates such as FaceTime including spatial audio, SharePlay bringing music, videos, or your screen into your calls, drag and drop between apps, and many more.
With iOS 16, we're expecting to see further enhancements, although don't expect to see a major redesign of iOS. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there will be "fairly significant enhancements across the board." iOS 16 is tipped to bring new health-tracking features and an update to notifications, but what these new features will be are still in question.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.