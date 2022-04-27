Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Windows 11 laptop falls to a measly $299

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop is suitable for home, school and business use. And for a limited time, you can snag it at an incredibly low deal price.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i for just $299 at Office Depot. That's $330 off its normal price of $629 and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop.

Currently $330 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is now just under $300 at Office Depot. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD.

Although we didn't test this laptop, Lenovo IdeaPad 3i reviews from happy customers say it's great for using Productivity Software like Microsoft Office.

This laptop configuration is ideal for basic tasks like creating docs, managing emails and browsing the internet. Bear in mind that it's not meant for heavy multitasking or demanding apps.

So if you're on the hunt for a basic, sub-$300 laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a budget-friendly pick.