Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i5 CPU laptop falls to $540 record low price

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is one of the best laptops money can buy. If you're on the hunt for an affordable laptop for school or work, you'll appreciate this deal.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with 10th Gen Core i5 CPU for just $539.99 via coupon, "IDEA3DEAL2" at Lenovo. This laptop usually retails for $650, so that's $110 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this IdeaPad 3 configuration. It's also one of the best laptop deals under $600 you can get right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Laptop: was $650 now $540 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 is one of the best laptops for students and anyone else looking for an affordable machine.

This IdeaPad 3 in Lenovo's laptop sale packs15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. That's ample power for day-to-day functions like creating documents, managing emails, web browsing, and streaming media.

Although we didn't test this exact model, Lenovo laptops generally offer great performance, a comfortable keyboard, and solid build quality. It also has a decent amount of ports to connect peripherals; you get two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0, HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

At a weight of 3.7 pounds and 14.25 x 10.0 x 0.79 inches, the IdeaPad 3 is on par with the Acer Aspire 5 (3.8 pounds, 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches). By comparison, it's lighter and smaller than the Acer Aspire E 15 (5 pounds, 15 x 10.2 x 1.2 inches).

If you're looking for an everyday laptop for work or school, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a wise choice. Especially at this price!