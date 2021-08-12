Lenovo back-to-school sale takes 50% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon's design, solid performance, and security make it an excellent laptop for college students. And thanks to Lenovo's back-to-school sale, you can snag our favorite notebook for a fraction of the price.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is now $1,685 via coupon, "BTSTHINKDEALS". Normally, this laptop would set you back $3,369, so that's $1,685 in savings or 50% off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals of the season.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9:was $3,369 now $1,685 @ Lenovo

Lenovo coupon, "BTSTHINKDEALS" takes a whopping $1,685 off the excellent ThinkPad Carbon Gen 9. Not only is it a worthy successor to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, but it's also a solid MacBook Pro alternative. This 14-inch laptop has a (1920 x 1200) matte display and a 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are Intel's Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Not only is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 a worthy successor to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, but it's also a solid MacBook Pro alternative.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 improves upon its predecessor with a faster chip, redesigned chassis, wider TouchPad, and bigger battery. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 3.0-GHz Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel's Iris Xe GPU and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this latest model, we reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8. The laptop's slim, lightweight design, fast performance and class-leading keyboard were just some of the attributes we loved. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award. The Gen 9 laptop in this deal employs Intel's 11th Gen Core i7 process, so you can expect nothing less than strong overall performance.

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and measurements of 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is on par with its competitors. It's lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds) and weighs the same as the HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds).

The laptop has a rated battery life of 16.7 hours on a full charge. When it comes to ports, it supplies you with two USB 4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports (DisplayPort / Data Transfer / Power Delivery), two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic jack combo.

If performance, security, and reliability are important to you, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is the laptop you want.