Intel Tiger Lake demand could lead to record laptop sales

Intel's revenue and profits have taken hits in recent months. However, thanks to the increasing demand for its 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors doubling since April, the company predicts a record 2020.

As people's work shifted from the office space to home, the notebook PC market saw a 16% purchase increase, while desktops took a hit by the same percentage.

According to a report by PC World, Intel expects 100 different notebooks to ship with the Tiger Lake processor before year-end, with 150 different notebooks expected in 2021. George Davis, Intel’s chief financial officer said “Tiger Lake is exceeding expectations."

Intel also mentioned that it has begun shipping its “DG2” discrete graphics chip for PCs. The interest surrounding the DG2 is high as it's aimed at gamers and content creators. However, as of yet, we have no benchmark scores or information on its capabilities or level of performance.