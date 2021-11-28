Hurry! This Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3050 is only $822 in Black Friday weekend deal

Ahead of Cyber Monday, there is incredible deal on the Acer Nitro 5 (with an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU) for only $822. There is only one problem, though. There's not many left!

While you're scrambing to scoop this cheap gaming laptop deal, I'll let you in on some specs. It comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Trust us; you don't want to miss out on this amazing sale.

Acer Nitro 5 post Black Friday gaming laptop deal

Although we reviewed the Acer Nitro 5, we didn't get to experiment with this exact configuration. This Nitro 5 variant comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

If you're worried about heating, don't worry. According to Acer, the Nitro 5 stays cool under pressure. During those graphics-intensive moments when your internals are getting pushed to their limits, Acer CoolBoost technology increases fan speed by 10% and CPU. We can confirm that the Acer CoolBoost technology is pretty good. We even suggested the Nitro 5 for crypto mining (with some important caveats) because of its ability to remain cool under pressure.

Of course, we can't forget to mention the Nitro 5's best selling point: its RTX 3050 GPU, which supports second-generation ray-tracing cores, third-generation tensor cores, DLSS, Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, Resizable BAR and more.

The ports are more than enough for your productivity and gamng needs with USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports for data transfers.