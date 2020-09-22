HP's new Pavilion laptops could make you rethink what 'budget' means

HP unveiled today three new Pavilion notebooks powered by Intel's new 11th Gen "Tiger Lake" processors and AMD Ryzen CPUs.

Geared at Gen Z users, the Pavilion lineup is gaining a number of features from the pricier Spectre and Envy series, including SSDs, slim bezel, metal chassis, and the option to upgrade to 4K displays.

The HP Pavilion 13 will be available in October starting at $679. The Pavilion 14 will arrive at around the same time for $579. And finally, the Pavilion 15 will also arrive in October starting at $599.

HP Pavilion 13/14/15 specs and features

My favorite thing about these new Pavilion laptops is the wide range of color options. The laptops have simple, sleek designs but the eight color options (Forest Teal, Serene Pink and Fog Blue being a few favorites) on the lids give customers the ability to inject some personality into their gadgets.

Some of the chassis is made out of post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics, so good on HP for helping the environment.

(Image credit: HP)

The keyboard on the new Pavilion laptops spans from one edge to the next so even those with large hands can type comfortably. There is also an optional fingerprint sensor (sorry, no IR camera) for fast and secure password-less login.

Powering these machines is Intel's new 11th Gen Core processors, which promises a 20% performance increase over the previous generation along with 2x the graphics power. On the Pavilion 15, you can opt for AMD Ryzen CPUs (up to a Ryzen 7 4700U), which have already proven themselves against competing Intel chips.

We don't know the battery life estimates for each model, only that HP rates them at up to 8 hours and 45 minutes, which would be a disappointment even if accurate. Let's hope they can squeeze out a bit more juice when we run them through our own battery test.

(Image credit: HP)

The Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15 can be equipped with 14-inch and 15-inch, HD (1366 x 768-pixel) or Full HD (1080p) displays, respectively. We recommend staying far away from the HD panel. The 13-inch Pavilion 13 is available with a 1080p or 4K display.

Other unique features include a built-in Alexa assistant, a wide-angle HD webcam and fast charge for a 50% recharge in only 30 minutes.