HP is buying HyperX in a bid to boost its gaming sales

HP has made progress in the gaming laptop segment recently, making it onto our best cheap gaming laptops rankings this year. Now, it's about to delve even further into the gaming scene.



HP announced today that it will soon acquire gaming peripheral company HyperX, a peripherals brand known for its gaming mice, mousepads, headsets, keyboards and other accessories. This is a big move for HP as it taps into a market projected to be worth $12.2 billion by 2024.

“HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family,” HP CEO Enrique Lores said in a press release.



HP is set to pay $425 million to buy HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company. However, Kingston will still sell DRAM, flash, and SSD products under its company.



With HP making more headway with its Omen series of gaming laptops and delivering relatively high-end specs for mid-range laptops, gaining gaming peripherals could be the step in the right direction to catch the giants in the industry.



As for when the deal is expected to happen, the release claims the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, pending regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.



We're set to see a new line of HP-focused gaming headsets, mice and more over the next few years.