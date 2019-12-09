Holy cow! HP's amazing Elite Dragonfly is $1,197 off today only

Green Monday is often overshadowed by the two huge shopping days that come before it, but not this year because one of our favorite new laptops is cheaper than ever.

HP is selling the brand new Elite Dragonfly for $1,688, or a whopping $1,197 off its retail price.

To get the full discount, add coupon code "SMBHOL10" at checkout, which brings your total savings to $1,197. Yes, you read that right --- the Elite Dragonfly typically retails at $2,885 but is currently selling for less than half that price.

On sale is a base model with a 13.3-inch, 1080p Sure View privacy display (with 1,000 nits of brightness), along with a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. From there, you can configure the laptop to your liking.

You'll need to hurry because this deal is available today only.

HP Elite Dragonfly (Core i5): was $2,885 now $1,688

The Elite Dragonfly is one of the most exciting laptops of the year. This stunning business laptop comes with a 13.3-inch, 1080p display (w/ Sure View), a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Get $187 off with coupon code SMBHOL10. View Deal

In our Elite Dragonfly review, we were blown away by the sleek business laptop's stunning blue chassis. Defying what a typical business laptop should look like, the Elite Dragonfly flaunts a slim, flexible design that's both portable and durable. On top of that, the laptop has a gorgeous 13.3-inch, 1080p display and blisteringly fast performance.

We even liked typing on the keys despite their slightly shallow travel, and a long list of security features will make business users feel at ease. Our only quibble with the Elite Dragonfly is that the speakers aren't the best, but with the savings you get from this deal, you'll have plenty of extra cash for a Bluetooth speaker.

This deal is only active during Green Monday, or until 3am EST (midnight Pacific), so act fast!