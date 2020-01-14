Get the fast and secure Dell Latitude 5490 business laptop for just $659

Dell Small Business is holding a limited time sale that nets you the fast and secure Dell Latitude 5490 laptop on the cheap.

Currently, you can get the Dell Latitude 5490 on sale for $659. That's $1,128 off its regular $1,787 regular price. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop, which makes it one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Dell Latitude 5490: was $1,787.13 now $659 @ Dell

This Latitude configuration packs a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display, Core i5-8350U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Dell Latitude 5490 review, we liked its fast performance, long battery life, and comfortable keyboard. Despite its subpar audio quality, it earned a 3.5 out of 5 star rating for its overall speedy performance.

The matte black Latitude 5490 is a sturdy machine. At 13.1 x 9.0 x 0.8 inches and 3.8 pounds, it's smaller yet heavier than the Lenovo ThinkPad T470, (13.3 x 9.2 x 0.8 inches, 3.5-pounds).



Port-wise, the Latitude 5490 is fitted with an HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports, USB Type-C, and a DisplayPort. There's also an on-board SIM tray, SD memory reader and headphone jack. For peace of mind, the Latitude affords business pros an array of security options including an IR webcam for Windows Hello login, as well as fingerprint and smart card readers.

Now just $659, the Dell Latitude's speedy performance and long battery life makes it a solid, reliable companion for the boardroom.