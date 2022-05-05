The new AMD-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is on the horizon — and it's less than $600

If you're looking for a high-performance laptop with a sub-$600 price tag, the new AMD-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 514 may be the one for you, especially if you're a student or a hybrid worker seeking a light-productivity device.

Acer claims that the Chromebook Spin 514 is a high-performance laptop packed with AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series processors and AMD Radeon graphics. Acer is also debuting a business-focused iteration of this new AMD-based Chrome OS laptop: the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

As its name hints, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has a convertible design, thanks to it 360-degree hinges. In other words, the Chromebook Spin 514 can contort itself into four different postures: clamshell mode, tent mode, tablet mode and display mode (seen below).

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 in display mode (Image credit: Acer)

If you're interested in flipping the Chromebook Spin 514 into tablet mode for taking notes and sketching, you should know that it supports Acer's USI Active Stylus, but it's sold separately. Converting the 2-in-1 into different modes should be easy, even for young children, due to the Chromebook Spin 514's thin-and-light design. It's only 3.3 pounds and it's 0.63 inches thick.

The Chromebook Spin 514 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5825C CPU (based on AMD's Zen 3 architecture), AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD storage. According to AMD, whether you're tackling personal finances or running the latest productivity apps, the Chromebook Spin 514 should be able to handle it all. On top of that, cloud gaming should be a breeze for the GPU, offering smooth visuals for gamers.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 with AMD (Image credit: Acer)

Now, let's talk about the 14-inch, full HD, multi-touch IPS display. It's made with Corning Gorilla Glass, so you likely won't find scratches and dings on the screen. Acer claims that the panel covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, but we'll double check this assertion when we get this Chromebook in the lab. As a cherry on top, the display is surrounded by ultra-narrow, 6.1mm side bezels.

The Chromebook Spin 514 also meets certain security and durability standards. The laptop's full HD webcam comes with a camera shutter that protects users from peeping-tom hackers when calls and classes are not in session. The Chromebook Spin 514, paired with an aluminum lid and bottom, boasts MIL-STD 810H durability. In other words, you don't have to worry about drizzling rain or accidental drops (within reason) rendering your laptop inoperable.

Ports include two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, one USB-A port and a headphone jack. HDMI ports are only available on select models.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (Image credit: Acer)

As mentioned, Acer is also releasing an enterprise model for businesses seeking Chrome OS systems for their workforce. Acer claims that it has built-in security deploys quickly — music to the ears of your IT staff.

The Acer Chromebook 514 will be available in Q3 and starts at $579. Its enterprise variant will also hit store shelves in Q3 and starts at $899.