Get over $500 off Dell XPS 15 with 4K display in huge premium laptop deal

Packed with a 4K OLED display, Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, the Dell XPS 15 is a powerful premium laptop with a seriously sleek design. And now, with this deal, it’s even better.

Right now, you can save $533 on this beasty XPS 15 , which brings the price all the way down to $1,616.

The XPS 15 in this deal offers the 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU that can run at up to 4.6GHz, N Nvidia GeForce 1650 GPU with 4GB dedicated memory, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. At this price, this setup offers incredible bang for your buck.View Deal

Reading our Dell XPS 15 review , you can see how much we love it based on the fact it got a coveted Editor’s Choice award. The 4K OLED display up top is purely jaw-dropping — offering vivid colour and razor-sharp resolution.

Powering it is an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics (with 4GB GDDR5). For multitasking, there’s 32GB of DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of apps and files on the 1TB M.2 SSD.

And all of this is crammed into a svelte chassis that is portable at just 11mm thin with a weight of merely 4 pounds.