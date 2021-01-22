Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 crashes to just $729 in epic deal

We are big fans of Dell's XPS 13, which brings peak performance and excellent battery life together into an attractive chassis. But do you know what makes one even better? Cutting the price by more than $300.

That's exactly what Dell has done for a limited time. You can, for a limited time, grab an XPS 13 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for just $729.99.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,108.99, now $729.99 @ Dell

This model comes with the much-loved full HD InfinityEdge display up top and a comfortable keyboard with plenty of travel on the bottom. Spec-wise, you've got an Intel Core i7-10510U, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB NVMe storage.View Deal

When it comes to premium notebooks with the endurance to last throughout your day-to-day and the power to get even the more intense tasks done, the XPS 13 is hard to beat for its portability and performance.

The package starts with a gorgeous 1080p InfinityEdge IPS panel, on which the bezels just melt away with an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio, and the pictures pop with 100% sRGB color coverage and a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Powering this machine is a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU with integrated UHD graphics and 8GB DDR4 RAM to keep things running smoothly under multitasking pressure. Plus, the 256GB M.2 SSD provides a generous amount of room that loads quickly.

And of course, the 52 WHr battery (which lasted over 12 hours in our testing) is guaranteed to keep you going all day when you're away from a power outlet. I know that can't really be put to the test at the moment, but when things get back to normal, you'll be thankful for that beastly battery life.

So, if you're in the market for a laptop that is as portable as it is powerful, nothing really comes close to providing as much bang for your buck as this XPS 13 deal. But if you want to take a look around, we also list many more offers on our best cheap laptop deals hub.