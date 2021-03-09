Get a Dell Inspiron 15 with 10th Gen Intel CPU for just $350

Need a budget laptop for work, class and play? Something that is good for the whole family to do some casual browsing and binging? The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is an ideal option that does it all on a shoestring.

Now, at this lower price, it's even better. You can get $80 off and enjoy an Inspiron 15 for just $349.99.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $429.99 now $349.99 @ Dell

Up top, there’s a 15.6-inch HD display with an anti-glare coating and a decent color gamut. And powering it under the hood is a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 128GB M.2 SSD.View Deal

It may not be the best laptop out there, with a spec list that doesn’t scream pure power, but it has everything you need for the essentials of casual use. This starts with a 15.6-inch, HD display and clear speakers.

For performance, you’ve got a zippy Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU that can run up to 3.4GHz with UHD integrated graphics. Multitasking is handled by 8GB DDR4 RAM and you can store plenty of documents and apps on the 128GB SSD.