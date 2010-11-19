Deal of the Day: Dell Latitude E5510—Save 38% or Get the Inspiron Mini 10 Bundle

There are two ways to save on today's deal.

You can up-configure the business-minded Dell Latitude E5510 to $1,099 or more, and in the process activate a 38% coupon that ships the 15.6-inch notebook to you for just $681. (LogicBUY recommends you bump up CPU power to the quad-core Core i7 offering, add an extra 1GB of RAM, and select a more spacious hard drive.)

Or you can opt to purchase the E5510 bundled with a Dell Mini 10 netbook. That pairing is worth $1,447, but of course, you won't actually pay that much. Dell offers a mega-sized instant discount of 628 bucks, so at the end of the day, you'll be getting two machines - a comfortably-sized, conference room-ready machine for productivity and a portable 10-inch netbook for quick-footed, on-the-go internet surfing and more - at just $819.

