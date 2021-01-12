CES 2021: Alienware m17 R4 gets Nvidia 30-series GPU, 360Hz display

At first glance, at the new Alienware m15 and m17 R4 laptops, they don’t look so new at all. But this is a CES 2021 post, so obviously the company has something up its sleeve.

(Image credit: Future)

The truth is that Alienware has a few somethings up its sleeve. When the systems (starting at $1,249) launch on January 26, they’ll be sporting some new hardware in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series chips along with a few other goodies.

Due to Nvidia’s current embargo, we’re not sure which graphics chips the laptops will have. But it wouldn’t be out of the realm of imagination to think we’ll be seeing at least a 3070. However, I’m hoping Alienware will swing for the fences and unleash a 3080 upon the masses.

In order to accomodate all that power, both laptops will be outfitted with Alienware’s new vapor chamber technology –– the latest addition to the company’s Cyro-Tech cooling solution.

Alienware is also upping the ante on its displays –– at least it is for the m17 R4. Alienware is giving gamers the option of a 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 panel with a 360Hz refresh rate. However, both laptops can be outfitted with up to 4TB of PCIe storage.

We’re definitely looking forward to taking both of the laptops for a spin in the very near future.