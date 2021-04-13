Asus Zenbook 14 with AMD Ryzen CPU falls to $550 in epic laptop deal

The Asus ZenBook 14 is one of the best laptops to buy if you're in the market for an ultrathin-and-light machine. Also among the top AMD laptops around, the latest ZenBook 14 is currently at its best price yet.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus ZenBook 14 AMD Ryzen laptop for just $549.99 at Best Buy. It's a great price for this configuration ZenBook 14 and one of the best laptop deals for the money.

Asus ZenBook 14 deal

Asus ZenBook 14: was $700 now $550 @ Best Buy

At $150 off, the Asus ZenBook 14 is one of the best cheap laptops for the money. This particular model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Suitable for light gaming, it houses Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics.

Asus really put its foot into the ZenBook 14's engineering — from its military-grade durability to its powerful performance. Built for maximum productivity, it offers a comfortable typing experience and a battery that lasts up to 10 hours per charge.

Although we didn't test this AMD Ryzen laptop, we conducted an Asus ZenBook 14 (Intel) review. Solid performance, crisp speakers, and its colorful display were some of the highlights of this machine. We expect the laptop in this deal to deliver strong performance for everyday work and play.

Measuring 12.6 x 7.8 x 0.7 inches with a weight of 2.7 pounds, the ZenBook 14 is one of the lighter 14-inch laptops out there. It's on par with the Acer Swift 3 (2.7 pounds, 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches), and lighter than the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches). As for ports, the ZenBook 14 supplies you with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type A port, and an HDMI port. There's also a 3.5mm jack on board for connecting wired headphones or speakers.

So if you're looking for an affordable laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, the Asus ZenBook 14 is a solid choice.