Asus ZenBook 13 with Ryzen 7 CPU falls to $800 with our exclusive coupon

The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED laptop is compact, slim and ultraportable. And for a limited time, it can be yours for a stellar price thanks to our exclusive deal.

Right now, you can get the Asus ZenBook 13 for $799.99 from Newegg via the Laptop Mag coupon, "ZEN13OLED". This laptop usually commands a $900 sticker price, so that's $100 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine and one of the best laptop deals of the season.

Asus ZenBook 13 deal

Asus ZenBook 13 OLED Laptop: was $900 now $800 @ Newegg

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Asus ZenBook 13 at Newegg. Sleek and ultra-portable, this laptop delivers excellent performance and a long-lasting battery. As for specs, this machine packs a 13.3-inch OLED (1920 x 1080) display, 1.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics and 512GB SSD. Use coupon, "ZEN13OLED" to drop its price down to $799.99.View Deal

The laptop in this deal packs an immersive 13.3-inch OLED (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge bezel display that brings images to life in rich, vibrant color. Inside, there's a 1.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Asus ZenBook 13 OLED review, we liked the laptop's gorgeous OLED display and awesome performance. We were also impressed by its long battery life which lasted nearly 14 hours in our Laptop Mag battery test. Overall, the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED earned a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us.

Our ZenBook 13 review unit ran on a Ryzen 7 5800U 8-core processor and 16GB of RAM. During testing, it tore through 30 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos running simultaneously without slowing down. You expect the laptop in this deal to be on par in terms of performance.

As for design, the ZenBook 13’s is sleek, ultra-slim and durable. Its pine grey finish lid has delicately brushed concentric circles surrounding a glossy silver Asus logo. Under the hood, you'll find a backlit keyboard with a digital NumberPad embedded into the touchpad.

Connectivity-wise, the ZenBook 13 is outfitted with an HDMI 2.0 port, USB 3.2 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Type-A port, and MicroSD card reader. Although there's no headphone jack, it ships with a USB-C to audio jack adapter. Alternatively, you can connect your wireless 'phones to the ZenBook 13 via Bluetooth.

With a weight of 2.6 pounds and 12.0 x 8.0 x 0.6 inches in dimensions, the ZenBook 13 is more portable than rivaling 13-inch laptops. It's lighter than the Acer Swift 3X (3.0 pounds, 12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches), Dell XPS 13 (Model 9310, 4K) (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and MacBook Air with M1 (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

If portability and top-notch performance are important to you, the Asus ZenBook 13 fits the bill.

Our exclusive Newegg coupon code is valid through June 7.