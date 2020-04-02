Asus' powerful new ROG gaming laptops feature RTX 2080 GPUs, 300Hz displays

Everyone, take cover! Asus is unleashing several new gaming beasts that are making epic entries into the powerful-laptop wrestling ring.

These new Asus machines are poised to terrorize and intimidate their competitors with brand-spankin' new 10th Gen CPUs and Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPUs that may grab a huge bite of the I-want-the-best-performing-laptop-and-I-don't-care-how-much-it-costs gamer niche.

The Asus ROG Strix G15

The Strix G15 is jam-packed with up to an octa-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB in dual SSD storage and up to an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU.

Gaming enthusiasts will salivate over this rig's 240hz monitor which should keep up with lightning-fast speeds and high frame rates. You can show off your new Strix G15 in two funky colors: black and electro-punk.

Configurations start at $1,299 and can climb to $1,699, depending on your upgrade of choice.

This bad boy will hit store shelves sometime in June.

Asus ROG Strix G17

Calling all eSports gamers and lovers of FPS games à la Rainbow Siege and CS:GO! This powerful rig is calling your name.

Not only will the Strix G17 feature a 10th Gen Intel processor, but the CPU will be coated with liquid metal, which that will increase the laptop's performance by 10%. Asus also boasts that the liquid-metal will improve the machine's thermals, too. You can also find liquid cooling on all the other ROG models discussed on this page.

The Strix G17 will sport a 144hz monitor, up to an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of dual SSD storage and up to an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU.

Prices start from $1,249 and can climb to $1,699 depending on your configuration.

You can grab an Asus ROG Strix G17 in June.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15

The Scar 15 has an eye-catching design and is beautified with a colorful RGB light bar on the bottom side of the chassis. With this laptop, you can get up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB in dual SSD storage and up to an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU.

Models start at $2,199 and can ascend to $2,799, depending on your upgrade of choice.

The Scar 15 will feature a jaw-dropping 300hz monitor for gamers' visual pleasure.

You can get your hands on the Scar 15 in May.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17

Much like the Scar 15, the Scar 17 will also sport a rapid-fire 300hz monitor, up to an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of dual SSD storage with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU.

Prices range from $2,199 to $3,299, depending on the configuration you choose.

The Scar 17 will hit store shelves in May.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S15

The Zephyrus S15 supports a 300hz monitor with G-Sync and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor, plus up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB in SSD storage and up to an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 also comes equipped with a handy-dandy Thunderbolt 3 port.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S15 will set you back at least $2,399. The price tag could climb up to $2,999 with more premium configurations. You can get a Zephyrus S15 for yourself around May or June.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17

Asus boasts that the Zephyrus S17 is going big and staying slim with top-notch features without being a chunky clunker.

The Zephyrus S17 sports up to an 10th Gen Core i7-10875H, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB in SSD storage and up to an Nvidia RTX 2060 Super. The Zephyrus S17 also comes equipped with a 300Hz monitor, which has G-Sync and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

Prices start at $1,999 and can reach $2,999, depending on which configuration floats your boat.

You'll be able to get your hands on an Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 in May.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15

"Power meets portability," Asus says about the Zephyrus M15. This slim and sleek laptop somehow managed to cram in a powerful GPU into its small footprint. You'll also find a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H, up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and up to an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super. You'll also find a Thunderbolt 3 port on the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15.

The Zephyrus M15 also offers a configuration with a 4K panel, UHD panel. You can grab this model in two color options: Prism Gray and Prism Black.

Prices start at $1,300, but with more premium configuration, it can set you back up to $2,999.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 will be available sometime in May.

Outlook

Asus came swooping into the gamers' niche with a delightful line-up of ROG laptops that will certainly light up many PC players' eyes.

We're excited to get these systems into the office, or at this rate, into our work-from-home offices, and experiment with these models to see how they hold up against our rigorous tests.

Stay tuned for our full benchmarks and reviews of Asus' new line of laptops later this year.