Asus' ExpertBook B1500 is now available at Office Depot — starting from $1,069

The Asus ExpertBook B1500 is now available for purchase exclusively at Office Depot starting at $1,069.

Under the hood, ExpertBook B1 machines house Intel's latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor from Core i3 to i7, up to 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX330, Intel UHD or Iris Xe graphics. Business pros and students can customize their ExpertBook with two storage devices up to 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD.

Not only does the new ExperBook B1 boast stellar performance for day-to-day workloads, but it also offers long-term durability. Much like Lenovo ThinkPads , it is built to military-grade specification, yet slim and lightweight. Starting at a mere 3.8 pounds, the ExpertBook B1 is super-portable for a business laptop .

As for connectivity, ExpertBook B1 supplies you with an ample selection of ports. It's outfitted with the latest Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.0 port so you can connect up to two 4K displays. You also get both USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a microSD card reader, a headphone/mic combo and a Kensington Lock slot. For added protection and easy one-tap login, integrated into the laptop's design is a fingerprint-reading power button.

With Wi-Fi 6 built-in, the ExpertBook B1 supports high-speed wireless connectivity up to 2.4Gbs. Meanwhile, Bluetooth 5.0 makes it easy to stay connected from anywhere and add wireless peripherals.