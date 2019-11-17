How to Install a VLC Skin in Windows 10

If you are bored with VLC’s basic look and feel, you can skin it quite easily with a .vlt file. There are numerous VLC player skins available on the web, including plenty on the VLC website. On the website you can download the entire package or download one interface design at a time.

Note: Some skins are designed to make the player really small to save desktop real estate making it almost impossible to find the extended menus. Please choose the design carefully based on your need.

1) In the Search box on the Toolbar type VLC.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) Click VLC Media Player in the search options.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) Click Tools on the toolbar.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) In the dropdown menu select Preferences.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) Under Look and feel select Use custom skin.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) If you already have a vlt file, go to step X, otherwise click VLC skins website to download some skins.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7) On the web page that opens up, click Download all the skins at once here. You can also click on one theme and download just that instead of downloading the entire set.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8) Click Open to extract the vlt files.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

9) Click Extract to.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

10) Browse to the C:\Program Files\VideoLAN\VLC\skins folder and click OK. multiple vlt files will be downloaded in the assigned folder.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

11) Continue in VLC Media Player. In the Simple Preferences window, click Choose to select a skin from the set you downloaded.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

12) In the skins folder, select a vlt file for the skin you like.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

13) Click Open.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

14) In the Simple Preferences window, click Save.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Next time you open VLC Media Player, it will be the skinned version you just selected.