How to Do a Reverse Image Search

A reverse image search is a handy tool that allows you to check for the origin of some images. You can check for duplicates, copyright information, and look for similar images in varying sizes if the one you have isn’t adequate. At times, a reverse image search can also supply much-needed context in the form of URLs were the image was used, and perhaps its place of origin.

Here’s how to use it.

1. In a browser open google.com.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Click Images at the top right to open the image search.

3. Click the camera icon to open the reverse search options.

(Image credit: Google)

4. If you are doing a reverse search for an image on your computer, click Upload an image.

(Image credit: Google)

5. Click Choose File.

(Image credit: Google)

6. In the dialogue box that opens, select a file.

(Image credit: Google)

7. Click Open to start the reverse image search.

(Image credit: Google)

If the image is on the web, search will find all the copies of the image with its location.