How to deactivate Facebook — take a break from the social media giant

"How do I deactivate my Facebook account?" is a common question among social media users who need a break from the bustling social media platform. Perhaps you need take a time out from your friends' silly posts. Or maybe you want to hide your profile for a period time. Whatever your reason may be, Facebook's deactivation option will allow you to lie low for a while.

Facebook's deactivation button, as you might expect, isn't placed in a location where you'd intuitively expect it to be. After all, the social media giant doesn't want to make it too easy for you to temporarily ditch Facebook. Still, we have the easy-to-follow steps on how to deactivate your Facebook account in a flash.

How to deactivate your Facebook account

After you've logged into your Facebook account, here are the easy-to-follow steps on how to deactivate it.

1. Navigate to "Account" on the top-right corner (downward-facing arrow icon).

2. Click on "Settings & Privacy."

3. Click on "Settings."

4. Click "Your Facebook Information."

5. Click on "View" next to "Deactivation and Deletion."

6. Make sure "Deactivate Account" is selected and click on "Continue to Account Deactivation."

7. Enter your password.

8. Tick your reason for leaving.

9. If you'd like to opt out of receiving emails, tick the "Opt out of receiving future emails from Facebook" box. If you'd like to continue using Messenger despite the deactivation, tick the "Keep Using Messenger" box.

10. Finally, click "Deactivate."

Once your Facebook account is deactivated, all of your information and content will be hidden. No one will be able to contact you nor view the things you've shared, including your photos, Timeline and status updates.