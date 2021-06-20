Trending

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

By

Organize your apps by grouping them on the Taskbar

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Windows 10’s Taskbar provides easy access to frequently used and currently open applications. However, adding multiple apps or shortcuts to the Taskbar can get out of control quickly and leave you little space for anything else.

To reduce clutter, and find what you want or need more quickly, you can group these apps based on how often you use them, apps that are often used together, or any number of other organizational options. 

To get our desired result, we’re going to lean on TaskbarGroups, a third-party application that allows us to set up quick access shortcuts to apps, links, or other files in the Taskbar. You can do this for just about any file type on Windows, as well as naming and adding a unique icon for easier visual navigation.

Download and install the app

1) Download the app from https://github.com/tjackenpacken/taskbar-groups/releases.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2) After the download is complete, click on the executable file.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) Click open to start the process.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) Doubleclick TaskbarGroups to start the process.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) Click Extract all to unzip it in an appropriate folder.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Select a folder and click Extract.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) Open the TaskbarGroups to launch the app.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8) In the window with the security message, click Run anyway.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Add groups and shortcuts

1) In the TaskbarGroups window, click Add Taskbar group.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2) Click Change group icon to assign an icon to the group.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) Select an icon for the group.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) Click Open to assign the icon to the group. 

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) Click Add new shortcut to add a shortcut to the group.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) Select a shortcut you want to add.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) Click Open to add the shortcut.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8) Click Add new shortcut to add another shortcut. Follow the same steps till all shortcuts are added to the group.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

9) Add a name to the group you created. 

Note: Continue steps 1-9 till you have all the groups and all the shortcuts added to each group. 

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

10) Scroll down and click Save to confirm the additions.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

11) Click X in the top-left corner to close the window.

Add the groups to the Taskbar

1) Open the Shortcuts folder to find the shortcuts you previously added. 

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2) Right-click one of the shortcut groups to open the context menu. 

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) In the menu that opens, select Pin to taskbar.

How to group apps on your Windows 10 Taskbar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Note: Continue to add all the groups to the Taskbar in the same way. 