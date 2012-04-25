We Test Every Setting for 'Batman: Arkham City' So You Don't Have To

Now that Intel's Ivy Bridge CPUs and Nvidia's Kepler GPUs have been announced, the question on every gamer's mind is "how well will these new platforms play the latest titles?"

As part of our tests of the ASUS N56V, which has a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-3720QM processor, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GT630M GPU, we ran just about every permutation of the "Batman: Arkham City" benchmark as we could. We ran the tests with both the integrated Intel HD 4000 GPU as well as the discrete Nvidia GPU, concentrating our efforts on the latter. What follows are charts of each test-- 42 in all-- along with their results.

For the purposes of these tests, we divided frame rates into three categories: Everything higher than 30 fps is what we consider playable; 25-30 fps isn't recommended, but you could probably get by; and 24 fps and below is unplayable.

First, a brief explainer of each of the features:

Anti-Aliasing: Among other things, this refers to the elimination of jagged edges in lines. FXAA and MXAA are two methods by which this is achieved.

Among other things, this refers to the elimination of jagged edges in lines. FXAA and MXAA are two methods by which this is achieved. MVSS and HBAO: Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion (HBAO) and Multi-View Soft Shadows (MVSS) are used to make shadows more realistic.

Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion (HBAO) and Multi-View Soft Shadows (MVSS) are used to make shadows more realistic. Tessellation: As described in Nvidia's explainer, this is a technique that divides large triangles into many smaller triangles, which increases the level of detail.

Integrated Graphics (Intel HD 4000)

Resolution 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 V Sync No No No No No No Anti-Aliasing Disabled Disabled FXAA (Low) FXAA (Low) Off Off DirectX 11 Features Off Off Off Off MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO DirectX 11 Tessellation Off Off Off Off Off Normal Detail Level Low Low Low Low Low Low FPS 51 27 48 25 28 27

Discrete Graphics (Nvidia GeForce GT 630M)

Resolution 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 V Sync No No No No No No Anti-Aliasing Disabled Disabled FXAA (Low) FXAA (Low) 4X MSAA 4X MSAA DirectX 11 Features Off Off Off Off Off Off DirectX 11 Tessellation Off Off Off Off Off Off Detail Level Low Low Low Low Low Low FPS 73 46 68 42 55 34

Resolution 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 V Sync No No No No No No Anti-Aliasing Disabled Disabled FXAA (Low) FXAA (Low) 4X MSAA 4X MSAA DirectX 11 Features Off Off Off Off Off Off DirectX 11 Tessellation Off Off Off Off Off Off Detail Level Medium Medium Medium Medium Medium Medium FPS 72 45 65 41 53 33

Resolution 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 V Sync No No No No No No Anti-Aliasing Disabled Disabled FXAA (Low) FXAA (Low) 4X MSAA 4X MSAA DirectX 11 Features Off Off Off Off Off Off DirectX 11 Tessellation Off Off Off Off Off Off Detail Level High High High High High High FPS 67 41 61 38 49 30

Resolution 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 V Sync No No No No No No Anti-Aliasing Disabled Disabled FXAA (Low) FXAA (Low) 4X MSAA 4X MSAA DirectX 11 Features Off Off Off Off Off Off DirectX 11 Tessellation Off Off Off Off Off Off Detail Level Very High Very High Very High Very High Very High Very High FPS 58 35 53 32 43 26

Resolution 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 V Sync No No No No No No Anti-Aliasing Disabled Disabled Disabled Disabled Disabled Disabled DirectX 11 Features MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO DirectX 11 Tessellation Off Off Normal Normal High High Detail Level Low Low Low Low Low Low FPS 42 24 40 23 40 23

Resolution 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 V Sync No No No No No No Anti-Aliasing Disabled Disabled FXAA (Low) FXAA (Low) 4X MSAA 4X MSAA DirectX 11 Features MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO MVSS and HBAO DirectX 11 Tessellation High High High High High High Detail Level Extreme Extreme Extreme Extreme Extreme Extreme FPS 32 18 30 17 21 12

Amazingly, with all the settings dialed down, you can play the game with the integrated GPU. However, as we saw with Sandy Bridge systems, DirectX 11 proves to be the undoing of the N56V, especially at its native resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Still, considering that the Nvidia GeForce GT630M GPU is on the low end of the company's new 600-series GPUs, we're looking forward to seeing how "Batman" performs on more powerful graphics cards.