Walmart's Gaming Laptops Now Up to $700 Off

Earlier this year, Walmart entered the laptop market with a line of aggressively priced machines carrying the retailer's Overpowered moniker. Just a few weeks later and all three laptops are on sale.

Make no mistake, Walmart's Overpowered laptops aren't perfect and have a few flaws we didn't like. However, it's near impossible to find better specs for the price.

On the high-end side of things, the Overpowered Gaming Laptop 17+ is packed to the gills with tech and is currently on sale for $999 ($700 off). It features a 17-inch 1080p LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD w/ 2TB HDD, and a GT X 1060 6GB video card.

Sister site Tom's Hardware reviewed this configuration and found that the machine surpassed the category average in its benchmark tests. In some cases, it even beat competing laptops like the Dell G7 15. However, there are some caveats you should keep in mind like the laptop's loose-fitting power cable.

If you don't require that much power, Walmart also has its Overpowered Gaming Laptop 15+ on sale for $899 ($150 off). It packs the same six-core CPU, but comes with 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD w/ 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1060 6GB video card. It also features a smaller 15.6-inch 1080p LCD. It comes with $150 in gaming software including a full download of Paladins, PUBG, Last Tide, and more.

Lastly, there's the Overpowered Gaming Laptop 15 for $499 ($100 off). It houses a 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD w/ 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1050 video card.