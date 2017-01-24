Toshiba Launches Kaby Lake-Based Portege X20W 2-in-1

Toshiba's now selling the latest edition of its bendback Portege X20W notebooks. The convertibles, which feature Intel's 7th Generation Kaby Lake processors, start at $984 and are available now from Toshiba's online store and will be sold by retailers starting February 2017.

The X20W uses a 360-degree hinge to allow the system to transition between laptop, stand, tablet, tent modes. The notebooks offer full-HD 1920 x 1080-pixel display panels reinforced by Gorilla Glass for enhanced durability.

The $984 entry-level model comes in a metallic Onyx Blue magnesium chassis and packs a Core i3-7100U CPU, a 128GB SSD, 4GB of RAM and an Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics card. For $1,200, Toshiba sells a Slate Gray version of the notebook with a Core i5-7200U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

Toshiba claims the entry-level model will offer up to 16 hours of battery life, while the $1,200 model will give 13 hours. We look forward to testing these claims out with the Laptop Mag Battery Test.

The X20W offers dual methods of biometric login with an IR camera for Windows Hello face sign-in and a fingerprint reader built into its touchpad.

In terms of ports, the X20W packs both a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port and a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack. Its USB Type-C port is better than many that other notebooks offer, as it supports Thunderbolt 3 displays with speeds up to 40Gbps.

