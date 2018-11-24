Killer Black Friday Deal: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Up to $453 Off

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of our favorite laptops you can buy right now, and now it's finally on sale for less than $1,000.

You can access this deal through Lenovo's website, but make sure to use the "BLACKFRIDAY10" code and you'll see the base configuration drop from $1,519 to $1,066.34, translating to $453 in savings.

If you max out the config, the price will drop from $2,610 to $1,696, which is $913 in savings. You can even put multiple ThinkPads in your cart and the savings will stack.

Buy on Lenovo

The base configuration comes with Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1920 x 1080, 300-nit panel. Meanwhile, the capped out configuration comes with a Core i7-8650U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 2560 x 1440, 500 nit panel.

In our review of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, we gave it high marks for its eye-popping HDR display, which covered 199 percent of the sRGB color gamut and emitted 469 nits of brightness. For a screen as vivid and sharp as this, we were also impressed that the battery lasted over 10 hours. On top of its sleek, lightweight design, we also regard its 1.8-millimeter travel keyboard to be one of the best we've tested.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon does have some concerns with quality control, however, as we've found through a series of three personal purchases (so hang on to that warranty).

