Lenovo Unveils ThinkPad E Series with Haswell

Lenovo has added some Haswell love to is refreshed its line of E Series business notebooks, in addition to new Nvidia discrete graphics. The Lenovo ThinkPad E440 and E540 will hit stores next month priced at approximately $860 and $834 respectively.

In terms of design, the new E Series laptops build on the classic ThinkPad form factor we’ve seen with previous releases. The Windows 8 notebooks are powered by Intel’s fourth generation Haswell processor with up to four cores, which users can choose to pair with an Nvidia discrete graphics chip as well. Buyers can configure these laptops to include as much as 1 terabyte of storage and 16GB of RAM, and the E440 and E540 will feature 14-inch and 15.6-inch respective display sizes with antiglare and touch screen configurations.

The new E440 and E540 mark an upgrade from the previous E431 and 531 ThinkPads, which were powered by Intel’s previous generation Ivy Bridge and Sandy Bridge processors. These older models also didn’t have the option to upgrade Intel’s integrated HD 4000 graphics to Nvidia discrete graphics.

We’ve praised Lenovo’s previous E Series business-class notebooks for their comfortable keyboard, sharp audio and long battery life, and we certainly hope the company’s new offerings live up to those precedents. For the price, you’re getting more storage space and memory and powerful Nvidia graphics than competitors such as the Acer’s $849 Aspire V7, which comes with dual-core processing power, 12GB of memory and 500GB of storage space.