Dell's Core i7-Based Inspiron Just Dropped to $780

When it comes to mainstream laptops, the Inspiron 15 5000 is as reliable as they get. It combines strong performance with above-average battery life, a well-made chassis, and a soft-touch finish.

Ideal for the office or home, the $850 laptop is now on sale for $779.99.

That price gets you a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. For an additional $50, you can upgrade the screen to a touch LCD.

In terms of performance, the Core i7 CPU should provide more than enough power for working on massive spreadsheets or streaming your favorite HD shows on Netflix. Its 5,400 rpm hard drive won't set any speed records, but it provides an ample 1TB of storage space.

The laptop has been fitted with a variety of ports including USB, HDMI, Ethernet, and an SD card slot. There's even a built-in optical drive should you require DVD access.

If you need a strong performer with generous storage space, but don't have too big of a budget, the Inspiron 15 5000 is a solid choice. This deal ends June 19 at 7am.