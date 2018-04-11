Take $400 Off XPS 13 with 8th-Gen Intel, 256GB SSD

The XPS 13 is our favorite Windows laptop offering the perfect trifecta of style, portability, and performance.
Although we've seen it for as low as $749, that price has usually applied to the base configuration, which has been hindered by either a previous-generation CPU or an anemic 128GB SSD. Today, however, Dell via its eBay storefront is offering the XPS 13 (9360) with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $899.99. That's $400 off this system's traditional price and the lowest we've ever seen for this configuration.
In terms of performance, this XPS won't disappoint as it houses a 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor. In our tests, the XPS 13 scored an impressive 14,158 on Geekbench 4, which is more than double the category average of 6,801 for 13-inch ultraportables. The laptop's speedy 256GB SSD was also capable of transferring 4.97GB of files in just 10 seconds for a rate of 508MBps.
However, it's the XPS' battery life which floored us. The laptop endured an epic 16 hours and 5 minutes in our battery test. That's more than enough for an entire flight from New York to Taiwan without needing a recharge.
It's worth noting that Dell has a newer XPS 13 (9370), which is currently on sale. You can take $100 off select configurations of the newer laptop via coupon code "100OFF999". However, a similarly configured XPS 9370 would cost you $1,099.99 after coupon. Moreover, the base model only has 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for $999.99.
And although the 9370 model sports some noteworthy upgrades like a better cooling system and eGPU support, it lacks USB Type-A ports (hello, dongle life) and its battery maxes out at 12 hours and 37 minutes.
That's nothing to dismiss, but simply put — you'll find more value in the XPS 13 9360.
