Take $400 Off XPS 13 with 8th-Gen Intel, 256GB SSD

The XPS 13 is our favorite Windows laptop offering the perfect trifecta of style, portability, and performance.

Although we've seen it for as low as $749, that price has usually applied to the base configuration, which has been hindered by either a previous-generation CPU or an anemic 128GB SSD. Today, however, Dell via its eBay storefront is offering the XPS 13 (9360) with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $899.99. That's $400 off this system's traditional price and the lowest we've ever seen for this configuration.

Buy on Dell via eBay

In terms of performance, this XPS won't disappoint as it houses a 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor. In our tests, the XPS 13 scored an impressive 14,158 on Geekbench 4, which is more than double the category average of 6,801 for 13-inch ultraportables. The laptop's speedy 256GB SSD was also capable of transferring 4.97GB of files in just 10 seconds for a rate of 508MBps.

However, it's the XPS' battery life which floored us. The laptop endured an epic 16 hours and 5 minutes in our battery test. That's more than enough for an entire flight from New York to Taiwan without needing a recharge.

It's worth noting that Dell has a newer XPS 13 (9370), which is currently on sale. You can take $100 off select configurations of the newer laptop via coupon code "100OFF999". However, a similarly configured XPS 9370 would cost you $1,099.99 after coupon. Moreover, the base model only has 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for $999.99.

And although the 9370 model sports some noteworthy upgrades like a better cooling system and eGPU support, it lacks USB Type-A ports (hello, dongle life) and its battery maxes out at 12 hours and 37 minutes.

That's nothing to dismiss, but simply put — you'll find more value in the XPS 13 9360.