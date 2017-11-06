Take $325 Off the Alienware 17 with GTX 1070 Graphics

Big and proud, the Alienware 17 makes no compromises when it comes to gaming.

Normally priced at $2,074.99, Dell has the 17-inch laptop on sale for $1,799.99. Even better, use coupon code "50OFF699" to drop its price further to $1,749.99. That's a total of $325 off this premium laptop.

This configuration features a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8-GHz Core i7-770HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD. However, the Alienware 17's rockstar feature is its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card. The GTX 1070 is one of Nvidia's premium video cards. We generally only recommend it for gamers with deep pockets, but this is one of the few laptops we've seen with a GTX 1070 that costs under $2,000.

In addition to the top-of-the-line video card, the VR-ready Alienware 17 also features Tobii software, which lets you use your eyes to play select titles like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Assassin's Creed Rogue. The built-in tech lets you control the gaze of your character, move your character around, or hide and display different items on screen with just a quick glance.

Few gaming laptops can match the power of the Alienware 17. At its current low price, Alienware is making an already attractive laptop into an even bigger bargain for high-end gamers.