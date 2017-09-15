Take Up to 30 Percent Off X Series and T Series ThinkPads

If you missed this week's E Series ThinkPad sale we've got good news for you. Lenovo is now taking up to 30 percent off its high-end X Series and T Series ThinkPads via coupon code "THINKPADSALE".

That drops the price of Editors' Choice machines like ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2nd Generation to $1,308.30 ($560 off). Despite being the base model, this configuration should be suitable for most users as it features a 14-inch 1080p IPS multi-touch LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga offers a wide array of ports, an excellent keyboard, and 12 hours of endurance. Made with a premium carbon fiber chassis, the lightweight 2-in-1 is both flexible and portable without feeling like a fragile machine.

If you want a general purpose system with superb battery life, few laptops can match the ThinkPad T470. After coupon, the base model starts at $734.25 ($244 off), but its 1366 x 768 LCD, 4GB of RAM, and 500GB HDD seem a bit outdated, so we recommend upgrading to the mid-tier model which bumps you up to a 1080p IPS LCD, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. This model costs $1,101.75 ($367 off).

If either models seem too rich for your blood, Lenovo is still taking 25 percent off its E Series line with prices that start at around $389.