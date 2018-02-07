Take 25 Percent Off These Lenovo ThinkPads

Lenovo's first major ThinkPad sale of the year is here and the PC manufacturer is taking up to 25 percent off its best business machines via coupon "THINKPADSAVE20".

Buy on Lenovo

Among the more noteworthy systems in the sale is the ThinkPad T470. After coupon "THINKPADSAVE20", the base configuration (1366 x 768 LCD/Core i5-7200U/4GB/500GB HDD) of this Editors' Choice machine starts at $704.88. We recommend opting for the step-up model (1080p/Core i5-7300U/8GB/256GB SSD), which retails for $1,057.68 after coupon.

If you're on a limited budget, you can get the base ThinkPad X270 (1366x 768 LCD/Core i5-7200U/4GB/500GB HDD) for $704.88 after coupon. Again, we recommend spending a bit more on the step-up model, which doubles the RAM and upgrades the display to 1080p for $805.68 after coupon. The Editors' Choice X270 combines strong performance, a fantastic keyboard, and over 13 hours of endurance in a lightweight package.

The sale also includes the new ThinkPad A275. Although the laptop starts at $1,034, after coupon "THINKSAVE7" the A275 sells for $961.71. It features a 12.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.7GHz AMD A12-9800B processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo's ThinkPad sale ends tonight at midnight.