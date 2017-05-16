Editors' Choice XPS 13 Is Now $150 Cheaper

Few laptops come as close to perfection as the Dell XPS 13. It's stylish, powerful, and provides almost 14 hours of endurance on a single charge. As if that weren't enough, this Editors' Choice laptop is adding another notch in its belt as Dell is offering it for $949.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's $150 off our preferred configuration.

The laptop's most striking feature is its 13-inch Infinity Display. The display, which offers 1080p resolution, has almost no bezel around the screen. That allows Dell to cram a 13-inch screen into a chassis you'd typically find on an 11 inch machine.

In terms of hardware, this configuration packs a 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Its integrated graphics card can even handle the occasional PC game like Dirt 3 at just over 28 fps on 1080p medium settings.

It packs all the ports you could need, from Thunderbolt 3 to an SD card reader. And as we mentioned earlier, its battery lasted an impressive 13 hours and 49 minutes in our lab test.

The XPS 13 isn't cheap, but it packs everything we'd want in a modern day ultraportable and any opportunity to save money on this excellent laptop is a deal worth looking into.