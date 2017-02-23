Take $150 Off This Well-Equipped Alienware 17 R4 with Nvidia 1060

When it comes to hardware, the Alienware 17 R4 leaves little to be desired. It packs the latest Intel processor, Nvidia's new Pascal GPU, and a whopping 16GB of RAM. But Alienware isn't one to rest on its laurels, and it has fitted its latest desktop replacement with Tobii eye-tracking technology.

You'd think it'd take weeks or even months before a laptop of this magnitude went on sale, but Dell is already slashing $100 off its new laptop. For a limited time, you can also stack coupon code "SAVE50" to take an extra $50 off this gaming rig. Combined, you're saving a cool $150.

That's an impressive discount for a laptop with this much clout. This configuration features a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.8 GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with 128GB M.2 SSD, and a 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 video card.

It also sports Tobii eye technology, which lets you use your eyes to play mainstream titles like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Assassin's Creed Rogue. The built-in tech lets you control the gaze of your character, move your character around, or hide and display different items on screen with just a quick glance.

As much as we liked its gaming capabilities, we were equally excited over some of Tobii's non-gaming uses like Wake on Gaze, which launches the laptop from sleep when you look directly at the Alienware logo, and Dim Screen, which decreases the brightness of the screen when you look away.

Although the Alienware 17 R14 would normally retail for $1,749.99, you can now have all this gaming glory for $1,599.99.