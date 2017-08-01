Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop Drops to $750

Finding a reliable sub-$1,000 gaming laptop is no easy task, but Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop sure comes close to delivering the goods.

The $849 machine is currently selling for $749.99, which is the cheapest it's been.

Clad in fire-engine red, the Inspiron 15 7000 is more than just a pretty face. It features a 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. It has the muscle power to breeze through everyday tasks, and thanks to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, it can smoothly play your favorite games at medium settings.

The 15.6-inch, 1080p LCD is sharp, but we found it to be a tad dull. Fortunately, the laptop's speakers and bottom-mounted sub woofer provide a nice boost of audio. The sides of the laptop are covered with every port you could possibly need including USB 3.0, a full HDMI slot, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card slot.

Another nice surprise is the laptop's battery life, which is a whopping 11 hours and 23 minutes. That makes it the gaming laptop with the longest battery life we've ever tested.

The $849 Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop rarely hits the $750 price mark, which makes this a great deal if you're in the market for a system that's perfectly suited for work and play.