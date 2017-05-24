Take 10 Percent Off All XPS Laptop Purchases

If you've had your eye on a Dell XPS laptop then now is the time to take out that credit card. Through May 25, Dell is taking 10 percent off all XPS laptop purchases when you activate coupon code "XPS10PERCENT". That's the best sitewide XPS sale we've seen to date.

Buy on Dell

After the coupon code, the entry level XPS 13 retails for $719.99 (down from $799.99), whereas the top-of-the-line XPS 15 with 4K touch LCD starts at $1,934.99 (down from $2,149.99). Naturally, you can use the coupon on any XPS configuration that piques your interest.

Dell's XPS laptops are responsible for making Windows machines cool again. They single-handedly knocked Apple's MacBook Air off its ultraportable pedestal and have even given Cupertino's MacBook a run for its money. The 2017 XPS 13 is our top rated laptop of all, whereas the XPS 15 with 4K LCD offers one of the best displays we've seen short of OLED.

Dell's XPS sale is only valid through May 25, so we recommend you configure your new laptop now.