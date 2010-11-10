Sony Whittles Their VAIO Y Series to 11.6-inches

Sony has gone and made their mid-range 13-inch VAIO Y series a little smaller as their new 11.6-ultraportable notebook by hacking 2.9-inches off. So is this Sony's challenge to the 11.6-inch Macbook Air? Probably, but it's oddly only available in Japan, for now.

The new Sony 11-inch keeps the original's 1366 x 768-pixel resolution, and will have an Intel Core i3-380UM processor running at 1.33GHz. Other specs include a 320GB hard drive and up to 8GB of RAM. The VAIO Y also has the usual connectivity options, including three USB ports, one HDMI port, Bluetooth 2.1, 802.11b/g/n, Ethernet, an Express Card slot, and a 3-in-1 card reader.

Sony also claims that the VAIO Y will run for a 6 hours, and 11.5 hours with the optional L-battery. The product is expected to land in Japan on November 27th for a yet to be announced price.

via Sony Japan via CrunchGear