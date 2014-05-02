How to Send Text Messages Via Snapchat

Snapchat isn't just for sharing graffitied selfies anymore. Thanks to a recent update, you can use the app to send text messages and hold live video chats. Unfortunately, the text chat function can be difficult to find. Here's how to get started.

1. Update your app. Look Snapchat up in the app store and hit the update button.

In the updated app, the first page you'll see when you open Snapchat is the camera.

2. Go to your message inbox by tapping the square to the left of the shutter button at the bottom.

3. Swipe right on a contact in your inbox to start texting. Unfortunately, you can only start a text session from your inbox for now, so you'll only be able to message those you've already Snapchatted in the past.

4. Write your message.

5. Hit the Send button at the bottom right of the keyboard to push it through. The yellow button at the end of the message field does not send the message -- it starts a live video chat.