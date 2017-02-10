Save 25 Percent on Editors' Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon successfully combines stunning design with strong performance. Although it traditionally starts at $1,279, Lenovo is currently slashing the price of the X1 Carbon to just $959.25.

The Editors' Choice X1 Carbon has the same jet black aesthetic as other business laptops, but don't let its tried-and-true design fool you. This 14-inch laptop is a true work of art weighing just 2.6 lbs., which makes it lighter than both the XPS 13 and MacBook Air, both of which pack smaller 13-inch screens.

The laptop's lid has been reinforced with carbon fiber, whereas the rest of the system sports a super magnesium chassis that helps it to withstand even the harshest of environments.

This specific configuration includes a 14-inch 1080p LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-6200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. For $1,281 you can upgrade to the model with the fingerprint reader, whereas for $1,519.05 you can opt for a 2.4GHz CPU and larger 256GB SSD.

Keep in mind that Lenovo will soon be updating this laptop with a 7th generation Intel chip, up to 2K screen resolution, and a rated 15-hour battery. The updated machines were at CES this past January and will be available in the next few weeks for a starting price of $1,349. However, if you don't need the extra tweaks, the 4th generation X1 Carbon is still a solid machine and even more so at its temporary sub-$1,000 price.