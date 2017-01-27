Save 10 percent on Editors' Choice XPS and Alienware Laptops

Dell's XPS and Alienware laptops are among the best and most popular, but they're also among the priciest. Fortunately, it's easy to save money on these premium systems. Through January 30, use coupon code "TENOFF" to save 10 percent on select XPS and Alienware systems. The coupon can be used on various configurations of the Editors' Choice XPS 13, our favorite consumer laptop.

For instance, with the coupon you can get the XPS 13 Laptop for $881.99, a savings of $118. The XPS 13 became one of our favorite laptops for offering the perfect combination of design, comfort, performance, and battery life. This configuration includes a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Avid gamers can also use the coupon to purchase the high-end Alienware 13 R3 OLED Laptop for $1,808.09, a savings of $410.90. This Editors' Choice machine features a stunning 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1440 touch OLED display. This system is also one of the smallest VR gaming rigs on the market. This configuration includes a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1440 touch OLED display, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB video card.

Other XPS and Alienware configurations are also on sale via the coupon. It expires Monday, January 30.