Razer Sharpens Blade Gaming Laptop with Faster GTX Graphics [Video]

Razer is officially putting the gaming laptop industry on notice. Come September 30, the company's second iteration of its Razer Blade notebook will be available for purchase. Featuring over 100 tweaks and improvements, it's a force to be reckoned with. We have all the details and some juicy unboxing ready for you.

Boasting a slim 0.88-inch aluminum chassis, the 6.6 pound Blade is one of the thinnest and lightest gaming notebooks on the market. But don't assume that the Blade's skinny profile means Razer's skimped on the specs. The 17.3-inch notebook is packing a 17.3-inch full HD display, Nvidia GTX 660M GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 500GB 7,200-rpm hard drive and a 64GB SSD. A yet to be announced Core i7 processor will be powering the whole affair.

Razer's innovative Switchblade interface, complete with multitouch LCD touchpad and 10 progammable macro keys are also making an appearance. Razer has also left USB 2.0 in the past with 3 USB 3.0 ports.

There's a catch. The Blade is going on sale for the wallet-emptying price of $2,499. Still, that premium should come as no surprise to dedicated PC gamers; something this slick-looking is never cheap.

Sticker shock aside, we're impressed with the overall design of the chassis. It looks like the love child of an Alienware M17x and a MacBook Pro. While we have yet to run our benchmarks, we're eager to put the new, improved Razer Blade through some rigorous testing, including an all-night fragging session. Stay tuned for our full review.