Panasonic Shows Off AX-Series Foldable Ultrabook Hybrid

The Windows 8 hybrids just keep on coming. At CEATEC, Panasonic's showing off its new AX series Ultrabook, a foldable laptop that transforms into an impromptu touch-powered all-in-one, sports a distinctly Panasonic design and packs a lot more firepower than the slew of Windows 8 tablets that are slated to launch with Intel's new Clover Trail Atom processor.

Three AX series models are slated to launch in Japan at the end of the month, all powered by low-voltage Core i5 or Core i7 processors and featuring either Windows 8 or Windows 8 Pro. The 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 display rocks a high enough resolution to support Windows 8's innovative Snap feature, while every version being offered includes a 128GB SSD and 4GB of non-expandable RAM.

Engadget went hands-on with the 2.5 lb. hybrid and claims the keyboard feels roomy and on-par with the keyboards found in other business notebooks. Ultrabooks typically stumble on the connectivity front, but the AX series hybrid sports a pair of USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot and an Ethernet connection alongside the usual headphone and microphone jacks.

Panasonic's website claims the hybrid will last a full 9 hours on a single charge, but unfortunately, doesn't include any pricing information or details about when we can expect to see the AX series Ultrabook on U.S. shores. When the hybrid does appear, it'll be competing in a stiff market; virtually every major computer manufacturer has announced some type of Windows 8 hybrid tablet/laptop device.

