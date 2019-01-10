OriginPC Laptop Rocks 16-inch Screen, Nvidia RTX GPU

LAS VEGAS — Like many gaming laptop OEMs, OriginPC is refreshing its line of notebooks. However, the other manufacturers aren't squeezing a 16-inch display into 15-inch chassis like the Evo-16. Origin hasn't announced pricing or availability yet, but what we do know is that this baby is packing plenty of power.

Design

At less than an inch thick and a little more than four pounds, this is one slim laptop. That puts it on a par with the likes of the Razer Blade 15 and Alienware m15. Origin outfitted the laptop in its default red aluminum lid, which is lovely, to start. But since Origin is a bespoke company, you can trick out the system with a custom paint job — for a little extra money, of course.

Origin is the latest company to add individually lit RGB backlighting to its keyboard, which it showed off with some cool lighting effects.

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

Display

The Evo-16 has a 16.1-inch IPS panel that fits into a 15-inch chassis, thanks to the power of tiny, tiny bezels. But the miracles of engineering aside, this is one pretty display at 1920 x 1080. And like most gaming laptops of its ilk, it has a 144 Hertz refresh rate, which means you’ll get smooth graphics when you’re gaming.

Specs

When it ships, the Evo-16 can be configured with up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 32GB of RAM, a pair of 2TB NVMe PCIe SSDs with another SSD, SSHD or HDD of your choice, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. On paper, that sounds like a pretty powerful laptop, but we’ll definitely want to run our stress tests before we pass final judgment.

Bottom Line

Origin PC knows how to make a pretty laptop. It knows how to make a powerful laptop. And with the launch of Nvidia’s RTX chips, the company is going to continue to do both. The only question is: How will it stand up to the competition? Stay tuned to Laptop Mag to find out.