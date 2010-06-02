Nvidia Shows 13 New Notebooks With Optimus, Mysterious Toshiba Notebook, More 3D Vision Systems

Nvidia's Optimus technology, which allows a notebook to switch automatically between performance-enhancing discrete graphics and power-saving integrated graphics, is spreading like wildfire. At this year's Computex, the graphics chip maker showed off 13 notebooks ranging from low-end netbooks that combine Optimus with Ion to high-end gaming systems. Among the Optimus-powered notebooks and netbooks shown were:

Acer Aspire One 532G - 10-inch netbook with Ion

ASUS UL80jt - 14 inches with GeForce 310M GPU

ASUS U33JC - 13-inches with GeForce 330M GPU

ASUS Eee PC 1215PN - 12-inch netbook with Ion

ASUS Eee PC 1015PN - 10-inch netbook with Ion

Clevo B5100 - GeForce G330M GPU

Gateway EC39 - 13.3-inches with GeForce 330M GPU

Haier 7G - GeForce 305M GPU

Lenovo IdeaPad Y460 - 15.6 inches with GeForce 330M GPU

MSI FX600 (the FX400 and FX700 also have Optimus) - 15.6-inches with GeForce 325M

Packard Bell EasyNote TX86 - 15.6 inches with GeForce 330M

We interviewed Nvidia's David Ragones about the Optimus explosion and you can see that video below.

[flq:0d9dd26e6f0f4aaa934aad75ae05a75a]

More 3D Vision Notebooks, Built-in Emitter

In addition to the Optimus notebooks on display, Nvidia showed off more notebooks which feature its 3D Vision technology. We were blown away by the ASUS G51J 3D when we reviewed it, but the version we saw at Nvidia's Computex booth today adds a twist. This new version of the G51J (pictured above) has the 3D emitter built into the screen bezel, which saves a lot of space and makes the technology even more compelling.

Mysterious Toshiba Notebook Sports 3D Vision

Also on display in the 3D Vision section was this unnamed Toshiba notebook. Toshiba was so secretive about this notebook that even Nvidia did not have specs or a product name. They encased the deck in glass for added secrecy. That said, it has an incredible metallic industrial design, something we haven't seen in a Toshiba notebook yet. We can't wait to see what this turns into.